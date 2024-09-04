Kia Launches Gravity Edition Of Seltos, Sonet, Carens: Check Prices & Changes

Kia India is celebrating its latest feat of becoming the fastest carmaker to achieve 1 million sales units and celebrating 5th successful year in the market. To commemorate the act, the South Korean carmaker has introduced the Gravity variants of its range, comprising Seltos, Sonet, and Carens. The Gravity Editions of the Kia's Indian line-up get a few tweaks over their standard variants, and they attract a different price list altogether. So, here are the full details of these Gravity Edition variants.

Kia Seltos Gravity Edition

The Seltos Gravity trim features a range of upgrades, such as a dash cam (PIO), a 10.25-inch Digital LCD Cluster, ventilated front seats, a BOSE sound system, and an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto-hold.

The Gravity trim also flaunts 17-inch machined wheels, a glossy black rear spoiler, body-coloured door handles, and an exclusive Gravity Emblem. Available in three elegant colours - Glacial White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, and Dark Gun Metal (Matte), the Gravity trim is positioned above the popular HTX trim.

Engine Gearbox Price 1.5L NA Petrol 6MT Rs 16,62,900 1.5L NA Petrol IVT Rs 18,05,900 1.5L Turbo-Diesel 6MT Rs 18,20,900

Kia Sonet Gravity Edition

Kia's best-selling compact SUV - the Sonet, now features the Gravity trim, available across all three powertrain choices. Positioned above the HTK+ trim, the Sonet Gravity trim is offered in Pearl White, Aurora Black Pearl, and Matte Graphite.

The Gravity variant also boasts of cosmetic enhancements, such as White brake calipers, indigo pera seats with navy stitching, a TGS leather knob, a spoiler, and R16 alloy wheels. Additional features include a wireless phone charger, dash cam (PIO), front door armrest, 60:40 split seats, rear adjustable headrests, a rear centre armrest with cup holders, and the Gravity Emblem.

Engine Gearbox Price 1.2 NA Petrol 5MT Rs 10,49,900 1.0L Turbo-Petrol 6iMT Rs 11,19,900 1.5L Turbo-Diesel 6MT Rs 11,99,900

Kia Carens Gravity Edition

The Carens, known for its practical cabin, will also be offered in Gravity trims. The Carens Gravity trim gets a dash cam, a sunroof, artificial black leather seats, a D-cut leather steering wheel, leatherette door centre trims and armrests, LED map and room lamps, and the Gravity Emblem. The Carens' Gravity variant is positioned above the Premium (O) trim.