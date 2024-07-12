Kia Launches 'Exchange My Car' Portal: Online Tool To Find Your Car's Exchange Price

Kia India has recently introduced a slew of new variants of the Seltos and Sonet. The South Korean carmaker is putting its best foot down to chomp down big numbers on the sales tally. The brand has now launched a new 'Exchange Your Car' campaign under its CPO domain. The new service is curated to make the car exchange process easier for consumers. With this service, Kia will facilitate an easier car exchange process with a self-evaluation of the vehicle that will give an indicative price for the car. The brand says it will help buyers make an informed decision.

To make use of this service, consumers will have to log on to Kia's website and scroll to the 'Exchange Your Car' service under the 'Buy' section. Next, they will have to enter the details of their cars, like make, model, manufacturing year, variant, and odometer reading. Based on these details, an indicative exchange price can be fetched out. The service can be availed anytime through the convenience of your home and is aimed at speeding up the overall car buying process.

Commenting on the module, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn - Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, Said, "At Kia India, customer experience is at the heart of everything we do. Our new feature simplifies the car exchange process, enhancing convenience and strengthening our connection with customers. This innovation not only expands our market reach but also builds trusted relationships with potential buyers. We're committed to continually improving our services, ensuring a seamless and satisfying experience for all and giving you confidence in our future."

With this launch, Kia India aims to introduce transparency and ease of operation in the car-switching process. This is a part of the company's efforts to provide the best-in-class services to existing and potential customers. It will also enhance customer engagement.