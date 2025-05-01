Kia India Witnesses Healthy Sales Growth, Sonet Leads The Chart

Kia India continued its upward sales trajectory in April 2025 as well. The company reported 23,623 units sold in the domestic market, registering a 18.3% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth over 19,968 units sold in April 2024.

The Sonet led Kia's sales with 8,068 units, followed by the Seltos at 6,135 units. The Carens maintained its strong demand with 5,259 units, while the newly launched Syros added a promising 4,000 units to the total. The premium MPV Carnival Limousine contributed 161 units to the monthly figures.

In CY'25, following the successful launch of the Syros, Kia India has received a tremendous response from customers, recording a 16.2% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth compared to the same period last year.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, said, " We are pleased by the strong start to CY'25, underscored by the enduring success of the Sonet and the positive market response for the new Syros. This performance reaffirms the growing trust our customers place in Kia's product excellence and brand promise. As we look ahead, our unwavering focus remains on delivering progressive, customer-centric mobility solutions that resonate with evolving aspirations".

Kia India is all set to unveil its new offering, 'Clavis,' on May 8th. The brand has showcased a glimps of the MPV in the teaser released recently. The upcoming Clavis has been spotted testing in India previously and the exterior is characterised by elements like a new triangular setup for the headlight complemented by the reverse L-shaped DRLs, redesigned alloy wheels, bumpers and more.

Kia Clavis teased

The Kia Clavis is likely to get a 10.25-inch dual-screen setup, with one used as an instrument cluster, while the other will be an instrument cluster. Also, it gets a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, six airbags, and Level 2 ADAS features.