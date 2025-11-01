Kia India Reports 30 Percent YoY Sales Growth, Delivers 29,556 Units

Kia India has achieved its highest sales month since entering the Indian market, with 29,556 units sold in October 2025. This represents a 30 percent rise compared to the 22,735 units sold in October 2024, setting a new record for the manufacturer.

The Sonet compact SUV was the top seller, with 12,745 units, achieving its best monthly sales ever. The newly launched Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV together accounted for 8,779 units of the total sales. The Seltos SUV also performed well, with 7,130 units sold, reflecting continued strong demand from consumers.

Looking at year-to-date figures, Kia India has seen a 10 percent growth since the beginning of 2025. The company has sold 236,138 units as of October 2025, compared to 215,443 units during the same timeframe in 2024.

The festive season played a crucial role in the sales performance for October. The combination of GST reforms that lowered vehicle prices and an uptick in consumer spending during the festive season bolstered the sales record. Kia India credits its success to customer confidence and its diverse range of vehicles across multiple segments.

Commenting on the achievement, Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President and National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, "October 2025 marks a historic milestone in Kia India's journey. This is a testament to the trust of millions of customers who believe in Kia's promise of innovation and progress."

"Our diverse product portfolio continues to connect strongly with evolving consumer needs. The growing contribution of our EV range further validates our direction toward future-ready, sustainable mobility solutions for India. This achievement inspires us to continue delivering vehicles that combine technology, safety, and style for a progressive driving experience," he added.