Kia India Registers 23 Percent YoY Growth In February 2025 Sales

Kia Syros was launched recently in the country
Kia India has announced the sales number for February 2025 with the brand registering total sales of 25,026 units which translates to an year-on-year growth of 23.8 percent when compared to 20,200 units sold in February 2024. However, compared to the sales of 25,025 units in January 2025, the brand has sold one extra vehicle. It is to be noted that the brand claims, the recently launched Syros has played an important role in achieving the sales. The SUV represents the brand in the sub-compact segment.
Filling the space between Sonet and Seltos in the Indian market, the Kia Syros is sold at a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is why the SUV registered a sales of 5,425 units in February. The South Korean automaker also revealed earlier that 46 per cent of the Syros buyers chose to buy the top-end variant of the SUV.
Meanwhile, the Sonet achieved sales of 7,598 units, whereas the Seltos recorded 6,446 units, despite both models facing significant reductions in previous periods-Seltos experienced a 57 per cent year-on-year decrease in June 2023, and the Sonet had a 38 per cent drop in January 2025. The Carens added 5,318 units to the total, and the premium Carnival Limousine had sales of 239 units.
Additionally, the automaker exported 2,042 units of its vehicles manufactured in India to more than 70 international markets during the month.
Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India stated, "Kia India continues to grow steadily, driven by strong customer demand and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge mobility solutions. The overwhelming response to the Syros reaffirms our belief that Indian consumers seek the best in automotive excellence, with 46% of buyers opting for top variants. At the same time, our core models (Sonet, Seltos, and Carens) continue to witness strong sales number, highlighting their enduring popularity across segments".
