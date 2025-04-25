Kia India Achieves Production Of 15 Lakh Units From Anantapur Plant

Kia Carens (Image For Representation)
Kia India has announced that the brand has achieved a milestone of producing its 1.5 millionth vehicle from the manufacturing plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The landmark vehicle to come out of the production plant is a Kia Carens. With this, Kia claims that it has now become the fastest and youngest carmaker to cross the 1.5 million production milestone. The automaker began operations in August 2019.
As a celebration of the achievement, Kia India has confirmed the launch date of the updated Carens on May 8, 2025. With the updated version, the MPV will get changes in its design and feature list. One of the major updates will be the addition of Level 2 ADAS features, enhancing the safety quotient.
On the occasion, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, "Rolling out our 1.5 millionth 'Make in India' vehicle is a proud and emotional moment for Kia India and every partner who has been a part of this journey. From the very first Seltos to the 1.5 millionth Carens today, each car stands as a testament to the trust, love, and support of our customers and partners."
He added, "We are deeply grateful for this association and look forward to continuing our pursuit of automotive excellence. The future of Kia India looks bright as we remain steadfast in driving innovation, offering industry-leading products, and shaping the mobility landscape in India."
Kia has swiftly expanded its lineup to feature the Sonet, Carnival, Carens, and the recently introduced Syros compact SUV. The Anantapur facility, which spans 536 acres, plays a vital role not only in domestic sales but also in exports, servicing over 90 countries worldwide.
Regarding production figures, the Seltos leads with 700,668 units produced (46.7%), followed by the Sonet with 519,064 units (34.6%). The Carens contributed 241,582 units (16.1%), while the more recent models like the Syros and Carnival accounted for 23,036 units (1.5%) and 16,172 units (1.1%), respectively.
