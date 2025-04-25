Range Rover Electric Undergoes Winter Testing- Fresh Pictures

Range Rover Electric
The new Range Rover Electric is presently undergoing tests in varying conditions and temperatures. After completing the high-temperature test in the United Arab Emirates, following the tests in the Arctic Circle, the SUV has completed the second round of winter testing in Arjeplog, Sweden. The latest test by the automaker was focused on the EV's new thermal management system.
During the test, the automaker analysed how well the thermal management system could heat the cabin and maintain the rapid-charging performance in extreme sub-zero temperatures. The temperature management system is also responsible for ensuring that the EV has an optimised driving range even in the coldest temperature.
Along with this, the prototypes also had to go through some high-angle inclines and declines on frozen surfaces. This was done to test one-pedal driving modes functioning across a range of terrains.
Apart from this, the brand also confirmed that the Range Rover Electric is equipped with a 117 kWh battery pack designed in-house. It comprises 344 prismatic cells and runs at 800V. The range is yet to be confirmed.
Thomas Muller, Executive Director, Product Engineering, JLR, said: "Our second winter season in the Arctic Circle has provided the perfect opportunity for us to put our new ThermAssistTM technology to the test, and it has surpassed our expectations. It will help to ensure Range Rover Electric's range remains intelligently optimised while also ensuring charging speeds are maintained when a top-up is required."
JLR also confirmed that the vehicle will stay true to its roots, with an electric powertrain boasting all-terrain capability. To achieve this, the single pedal driving is tuned to work with Terrain response while engaging hill hold. It will also have switchable twin-chamber air suspension developed to manage body movements.
