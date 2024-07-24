Kia EV6 Lease Plan Introduced At Rs 1.3 Lakh Per Month: Check Details

Kia India has started offering its flagship vehicle in the country - EV6, via a lease program. After receiving a successful response for the lease program within just 2 months of its launch, the South Korean carmaker has decided to take a bigger step by offering the Kia EV6 through the same discipline. The Kia EV6 will be available for lease at Rs 1.29 lakh per month, and the amount will cover insurance, 24X7 RSA, maintenance, scheduled/unscheduled services, and Pick-up & Drop.

The EV6 lease program has been exclusively extended to:

Doctors - Registered with IMA or State association and Head of any registered Medical Institution or Hospital or Clinic.

Chartered Accountants: Registered with ICAI, Heads of any CA firm / ICAI members

Other self-employed professionals

Select corporates

Mr. Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, "Within 2 months of its launch, Kia Lease program has gained significant traction in Metro and Tier I cities, and the addition of the EV6 underscores our commitment to meeting customer demands and provide them the best of technology along with sustainable mobility solutions. The positive response reaffirms our confidence in the future of the Kia Lease program as we strive to make our vehicles more accessible to a wider range of customers".

Kia India is extending the lease program in partnership with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited. The program caters to those with extended mobility needs, offering lease terms from 24 to 60 months with various mileage options. Besides EV6, the program offers minimum monthly rental plans for Sonet, Seltos and Carens at Rs 17,999, 23,999, and 24,999 respectively.

