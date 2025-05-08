Kia Carens Clavis MPV Unveiled; Bookings Open At Rs 25,000

After being spotted as a test mule on several occasions, Kia has now unveiled the Carens Clavis in the Indian market. The brand claims that the Clavis sits beautifully on the intersection of an MPV and an SUV. The prices of the Clavis have not been announced yet, however, bookings are now open for the Kia Carens Clavis MPV.

Kia Carens Clavis: Engine, Powertrain

The Kia Carens Clavis is available with three engine options- a 1.5-liter petrol engine, a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine.

Kia Carens Clavis: Exterior

The Kia Clavis might look quite similar to the Carens, however it has got a bunch of changes that distinguishes. It gets exterior elements like Ice cube MFR LED headlamps, the signature digital tiger face, and star map LED connected tail lamps.

Kia Carens Clavis: Interior

The brand claims that the Clavis has an interior designed for maximum comfort and advancement. The brand has integrated a walk-in lever for sliding the first-row passenger seat. The Clavis carries a 26.62-inch dual panoramic display panel, giving it a significant upgrade from the previous model. The Clavis also gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, infotainment control swap switch, front ventilated seats, 64-color ambient lighting, and more.



Kia Carens Clavis Interior

Kia Carens Clavis: Safety Features

The Kia Carens Clavis is backed by Level 2 ADAS features, with 20 autonomous features. The safety pack of the Clavis includes - a 360-degree camera, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise control with stop and go, Rear Cross Traffic Collision, Avoidance Assist, and more.

Kia Carens Clavis: Price

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis has not been announced yet and has been slated for 2nd June 2025. However, prospective customers can book the car from the dealership or the official website by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000.