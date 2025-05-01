Kia Clavis MPV Teased Ahead Of May 8 Launch- To Replace Carens?

Kia Calvis teaser
Kia India has released a teaser confirming that its upcoming MPV in India will be called Clavis. Scheduled to launch on May 8, 2025, the Clavis will likely be a more premium MPV in the automaker's lineup and will be sold alongside the Carens in the country. With this, the automaker will cover a wider consumer base with models fulfilling the requirements in varying budgets. Furthermore, it will likely be the brand's fifth model in a rather affordable range, joining the Seltos, Sonet, Syros, and Carens.
Once launched, the Kia Clavis will supersede Carens, and hence we can expect it to fall within a relatively higher price range. It is to be noted that the Kia Carens is sold at a starting price of Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom). With this in mind, the brand seems to be replicating the strategy it used with the Sonet and the Syros. In other words, one product aims to get consumers looking for a more affordable offering, while another targets those looking for a more loaded option.
Before the launch, the MPV has been spied on multiple occasions, revealing a few design details. Starting with the front fascia, it offers a refreshed appeal with a new triangular setup for the headlight complemented by the reverse L-shaped DRLs. All of this combined with the upright stance of the vehicle contributes to a SUV-like posture. Additionally, elements like the bumpers and alloy wheels have been redesigned.
On the inside, the Kia Clavis is likely to come with a completely new layout. It is expected to feature an integrated 10.25-inch dual-screen setup, with one used as an instrument cluster, while the other will be an instrument cluster. There will also be features like a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, six airbags, and Level 2 ADAS features.
Kia Clavis is anticipated to use the same powertrain options as the Carens. This lineup consists of a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The possible transmission choices are expected to comprise a manual gearbox, an intelligent manual transmission (iMT), a dual-clutch automatic (DCT), and traditional automatic transmissions.
