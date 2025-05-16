Kia Carens Clavis Mileage Revealed, Check ARAI-Claimed Figures

Kia India recently unveiled the Carens Clavis, leaving the price announcement for May 23. Along with this, the South Korean automaker refrained from revealing the mileage of the MPV at the time. Changing that, the automaker has made the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency numbers public for the MPV. Before discussing the details, it is worth noting that the new MPV is available for booking for a token amount of Rs 25,000. It can be booked via the automaker's website or dealerships.



Kia Carens Clavis gets three engine options in the country. The list includes a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Meanwhile, the transmission options include a six-speed MT, six-speed iMT, seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed AT. Among these, the diesel engine with MT offers the maximum mileage of 19.54 kmpl, while the lowest number, i.e., 15.95 kmpl, is attributed to turbo-petrol with MT and iMT. This is barring the data of NA petrol.



Meanwhile, the diesel engine with the automatic transmission returns a mileage of 17.50 kmpl, and the turbo petrol engine with the dual-clutch transmission gives a mileage of 16.66 kmpl. It is to be noted that these combinations of powertrains will be available in seven trims: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX & HTX+.



The 1.5-litre NA petrol engine is tuned to produce 113 hp of power and 144 Nm torque. Meanwhile, the diesel engine has a similar output at 113 hp with 250 Nm torque. The most powerful of the lot is the turbo-petrol with an output of 156 hp and 253 Nm.



In terms of features, the Clavis is equipped with a variety of high-end options, such as a pair of 26.62-inch panoramic displays, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a dual-camera dash cam with mobile connectivity, front ventilated seats, built-in navigation, and a Bose premium audio system. Additionally, it includes a Boss Mode that allows second-row passengers to electronically adjust the position of the co-driver's seat for improved legroom and comfort.