2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: 5 Big Changes Over Outgoing Model

Tata Altroz Facelift
The 2025 Tata Altroz is officially out of the covers and is set to launch in India on May 22. Aimed at reviving the automaker's presence in the premium hatchback segment, the vehicle comes with a host of changes. The introduction of this revised version marks an important milestone in the car's timeline, as it is the first major overhaul that the hatchback has received since its first launch in 2020. All of it is aimed at improving its position against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza in the Indian market. Here, we take a look at some of the major changes.
Tata Altroz Facelift: Design ChangesTata Motors has made significant changes to the appearance of the Altroz. These visual enhancements can be seen in the form of new full-LED split headlights with a new design for the DRLs, accompanied by a new grille, a redesigned front bumper, and vertical fog lamp housing. The brand is also offering flush-fitting door handles and newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels. Along with this, the rear end gets a new design for the LED tail lamps connected by an LED light bar.
Tata Altroz Facelift: New Dashboard LayoutStep on the inside, and you get to see a new dashboard layout. The brand is calling this layout "Grand Prestigia". It seems to have drawn inspiration from the other models of the brand, like the Tata Nexon and the Curvv. It offers a neat appearance with refreshed appeal, a part of which can be credited to the use of dual-tone elements.
Tata Altroz Facelift: HD DisplaysWhen in the cabin, the HD displays command most of the attention of the occupants. Specifically, the premium hatchback now comes with a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, forming the bridge between the driver and the car, displaying all crucial information. In the supporting role is a 10.25-inch high-definition infotainment screen by Harman.
Tata Altroz Facelift: Two-Spoke Steering WheelFollowing the pattern of all new cars rolling out from the house of Tata Motors, the Altroz facelift comes with a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo replacing the older unit. The brand calls it a "Smart Digital Steering Wheel."
Tata Altroz Facelift: VariantsThe Altroz Facelift will be available in five trim levels: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished, and Accomplished +S. Among these the Smart forms the base while the top-end variant is the Accomplished +S which bring features like air purifier, connected car tech, in-built map view, blind-spot monitor, and more.
