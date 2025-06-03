Kia Carens Clavis EV Confirmed For Debut In July 2025, Here's What To Expect

After launching the Kia Carens Clavis last month, the South Korean automaker is now gearing up for the launch of the Kia Carens Clavis EV in India. The brand has now confirmed that the electrified iteration of the Carens Clavis will be launched in July 2025. While the exact date for the launch is yet to be announced, here is what you can expect from the premium electric MPV.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Powertrain Expected

The Kia Carens Clavis is likely to borrow the battery from the Hyundai Creta EV, i.e., a 42 kWh battery and a 51.4 kWh battery pack, available as options. These battery pack options are expected to deliver a range of 390 km and 473 km, respectively.

Also Read: Tata Harrier.ev Gets These Features Over Mahindra BE 6

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Exterior Expected

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is likely to retain most of the exterior elements and design cues from its ICE sibling. It is expected to get three-pod LED headlamps enclosed in a triangular housing, angular LED DRLs, a closed-off grille in the front, and more. Also, Kia is expected to equip the Carens Clavis EV with newly designed aero-specific alloy wheels.

Kia Carens Clavis EV, image used for reference

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Interior Expected

Like the exterior, the Kia Carens Clavis EV is likely to retain the interior design and features from the ICE iteration as well. The electrified MPV is expected to get a 22.62-inch dual-screen setup, which is the same setup used in the Seltos, consisting of a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, ventilated front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and more.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Price Expected And Rivals

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to be priced around Rs 16 lakh - Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, the Kia Carens Clavis EV will rival the likes of the Tata Harrier EV and the Hyundai Creta EV.