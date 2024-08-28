Jeep Offering Rs 2 Lakh Discount On Compass; Rs 12 Lakh Off On Grand Cherokee

Jeep India is extending massive discounts and benefits across its SUV lineup, offering prospective buyers a jackpot opportunity to own their favourite Jeep models at significantly reduced prices. The discounts are being offered to popular models - Compass, Meridian, and Grand Cherokee. The American automaker for an untold reason, is not offering any official discount on the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and Wrangler Rubicon. Nonetheless, the deals make for a great time to get home a Jeep. Here's a detailed breakdown of the discounts being offered:

Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass, one of Jeep's best-selling and most affordable models in India, is now available with a cash discount of up to ₹2.50 lakh. Additionally, buyers can benefit from an exchange bonus of ₹25,000, along with a corporate benefit of ₹15,000. These combined offers make the Compass an attractive option for those looking for a rugged yet refined SUV with advanced features at a more accessible price. Currently, the SUV is only on sale with a diesel powertrain.

Jeep Meridian

The Jeep Meridian is a 7-seater SUV, based on the much-celebrated Compass. It is loved for its spacious interiors. It is currently being offered with a cash discount of up to ₹2 lakh. For corporate buyers, there is an additional benefit of ₹20,000. Moreover, the Meridian X variant is available at a special price of ₹29.49 lakh, adding even more appeal to this sophisticated SUV.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

For those eyeing the top-of-the-line Jeep Grand Cherokee, the company is offering a staggering cash discount of up to ₹12 lakh. This substantial discount makes the luxurious and off-road-capable Grand Cherokee an enticing option for buyers looking for an elite SUV experience. The Grand Cherokee takes on the likes of the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE in the Indian market.

CSD Offers

In addition, there are exclusive offers for defence personnel and CSD (Canteen Stores Department) customers. The Jeep Compass is available at special CSD prices starting from ₹20.17 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an excellent deal for those eligible under this scheme.