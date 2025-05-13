Jeep and Citroen Record YoY Decline in April Sales, Fall Below 700 Units Combined

Jeep and Citroen struggle for higher sales figures in April
While most of the car majors registered a four-digit sales figure, Jeep and Citroen got a harsh blow in April, falling to three-digit figures. Here are all the details that you must check out. The interesting part is that the YoY sales figure of Jeep stands at 278 units, while Citroen sold 339 units in the wholesale market. This implies that Jeep and Citroen have together contributed just 617 units to the YoY car sales list. Citroen, the French carmaker has recorded a 16.1 percent YoY decline as compared to April 2024. Jeep witnesses a 26.3 percent YoY decline as compared to April 2024.
Also Read: Second-Gen Honda Amaze Inching Closer To Discontinuation? Single Variant On Sale
Talking about the MoM figures, Jeep sold 294 units in March 2025, and it fell to just 278 units in April 2025, registering a 5.4 percent decline. Also, Citroen sold 407 units in March, which declined to 339 units in April, which translates to a negative growth of 16.7 percent.
Also Read: Citroen Aircross Sales Hit Rock Bottom- Dark Edition Launch Fell Flat?
However, even after the negative sales tally, Citroen has got more numbers in the sales data. Though the company witnessed negative figures as it sold 120 units of the C3 which fell to 110 units in April, E C3 registered 118 unit sales in March, which went down to 109 units in April. Also, Citroen sold 100 and 69 units in March and April. The surprising fact is that the French car major registered null sales for the C3 Aircross in April.
Also Read: Custom-Built Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Is American-Style Heartthrob
Jeep and Citroen have recently announced their Summer sales campaign that brings considerable discount and servicing offers on the palette and is aimed to shoot the sales figure.
Also Read: Second-Gen Honda Amaze Inching Closer To Discontinuation? Single Variant On Sale
Talking about the MoM figures, Jeep sold 294 units in March 2025, and it fell to just 278 units in April 2025, registering a 5.4 percent decline. Also, Citroen sold 407 units in March, which declined to 339 units in April, which translates to a negative growth of 16.7 percent.
Also Read: Citroen Aircross Sales Hit Rock Bottom- Dark Edition Launch Fell Flat?
However, even after the negative sales tally, Citroen has got more numbers in the sales data. Though the company witnessed negative figures as it sold 120 units of the C3 which fell to 110 units in April, E C3 registered 118 unit sales in March, which went down to 109 units in April. Also, Citroen sold 100 and 69 units in March and April. The surprising fact is that the French car major registered null sales for the C3 Aircross in April.
Also Read: Custom-Built Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Is American-Style Heartthrob
Jeep and Citroen have recently announced their Summer sales campaign that brings considerable discount and servicing offers on the palette and is aimed to shoot the sales figure.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world