Jaguar Land Rover Plant Shutdown Extended Till October 1 Following Cyberattack

Tata Motors owns Jaguar Land Rover, has yet again extended the shutdown of its manufacturing facilities till October 1. The action from the manufacturer comes following a cyberattack a few weeks back. The crippling effect of the 'IT Issue' continues to disrupt the operations of the manufacturer, which the brand previously aimed to resume this week. It is worth mentioning that the operations have been derailed for over three weeks now.

JLR's issue has also impacted the supply chain, putting the smaller supplier at risk of failing. According to a BBC report, JLR's manufacturing facilities in the UK employ around 30,000 people directly, while an additional 100,000 are part of the company's supply chain, and 60,000 rely on the spending of these workers.

The luxury car manufacturer has three plants in the UK that together produce roughly 1,000 vehicles each day. JLR has stated that its manufacturing facilities, including those located in Solihull, Halewood, and Wolverhampton, will not resume operations until at least October 1.

Since the cyberattack in late August, JLR has been unable to produce vehicles, which forced the company to disable its IT systems. The BBC reports that the company is facing losses of 50 million pounds ($68 million) per week, and many employees have been told to stay home. There are rising concerns that some of its suppliers could go under if the disruption persists.

JLR is not the only UK company to experience an IT breach this year. Marks & Spencer Group Plc endured significant disruption for several months, with other retailers also affected by cyberattacks.