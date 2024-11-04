Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked; Gets New Colour Option & Rear Spoiler

Hyundai India has launched the updated Verna with a new Amazon Grey color option and added a sporty rear spoiler on its boot lid. The prices of the sedan have been increased by up to Rs 6,000, except for the base EX variant with a petrol engine and manual gearbox, which still retails for Rs 11 lakh. The top-spec Verna now retails for Rs 17.48 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). Let's take a look at the detailed variant-wise pricing.

The 1.5-litre petrol variants are now priced between Rs 12.06 lakh (S MT) and Rs 16.29 lakh (SX (O) with CVT). The turbo variants are priced from Rs 14.93 lakh to Rs 17.48 lakh.

The total color options now include eight monotone and two dual-tone options: Atlas White and Fiery Red, both with black roofs. There are no feature additions, so the Verna continues to come equipped with features like LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, front ventilated and heated seats, a Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, ESC, ISOFIX, VSC, and level 2 ADAS features.

The Verna remains a petrol-only offering with two engine options: a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 115 hp, which can be paired with either a manual gearbox or a CVT, and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine generating 160 hp, available with either a manual or a DCT gearbox.

The Hyundai Verna continues to compete with other similarly priced sedans, including the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, and VW Virtus.