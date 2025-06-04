2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Snapped Testing In India, Here's What To Expect

Hyundai is now working to introduce the facelifted avatar of the Verna in India. While there has been no confirmation about the official details, the recent spy shots say a lot about the exterior of the 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift. Launched way back in 2023, the popular C+ segment sedan is in its 4th generation avatar.

2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift: Powertrain Expected

The 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift is likely to borrow the engines from the model currently on sale. It is expected to get the same powertrain options, which include a 1.5L NA Petrol engine and a 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine, mated with a 6-speed gearbox (MT, CVT) and a 7-speed DCT gearbox option.

2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift

2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift: Exterior Expected

The spy shots of the 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift suggest that the updated avatar will carry most of the exterior elements as seen on the current model. There might be a bit of revision of the bumper design, however, the taillight is retained, and it also has the LED dots on the light bar as seen in the current model on sale. The spy shots do not reveal the front fascia of the facelifted Verna, but the peripheral view does hint that it has a revised front with a less aggressive outline.

Hyundai Verna facelift

2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift: Interior Expected

While the 2026 Hyundai Verna is expected to retain most of the exterior elements, there are a few updates expected on the inside. Hyundai is likely to update the Vera facelift with a new infotainment unit and is expected to get ventilated front seats, a rear wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, the brand's digital key feature, and more.