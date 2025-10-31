Hyundai Venue N Line Unveiled, Launching In India On November 4

After the second-generation Venue, Hyundai Motor India Limited has unveiled the performance-oriented N Line version of the SUV. Along with it, the manufacturer has announced that the vehicle will launch in India on November 4, 2025. The automaker has also revealed the details of the updated version of the vehicle, while commencing the bookings for the SUV. Prospective buyers can book the vehicle via dealerships by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Starting with its appearance, the Venue N Line features design modifications separating it from the standard Venue. These changes include unique front and rear bumpers adorned with red accents, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy rims, red brake calipers, a wing-style spoiler, and a dual-tip exhaust system. The SUV will be available in five solid colors (Atlas White, Titan Grey, Dragon Red, Abyss Black, and Hazel Blue) as well as three dual-tone options with black roofs.

Inside the cabin, the automaker has used black upholstery complemented by red highlights, metal pedals, and N-branded details throughout. Technological advancements include a 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation display powered by NVIDIA, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. The vehicle is equipped with the capability for over-the-air updates affecting up to 20 vehicle controllers. Additional amenities feature surround view monitoring, blind spot view monitoring, and an aroma diffuser.

To enhance occupant safety, it gets ADAS Level 2 features with 21 driver-assistance functions, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and tire pressure monitoring. The manufacturer claims the vehicle includes over 70 advanced safety features and 41 standard safety features.

The Hyundai Venue N Line seeks power from a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol direct injection engine that generates 120 hp of power and 172 Nm of torque. This powertrain is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and it includes paddle shifters for the automatic version.