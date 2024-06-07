Hyundai Ioniq 5 Recalled In India Over Faulty Part

Hyundai Motor India has issued a voluntary recall for its flagship electric SUV Ioniq 5 due to potential issues in the integrated charging unit.

The Ioniq 5 is sold in India as a completely knocked-down (CKD)/locally assembled unit. As part of the recall, vehicles manufactured until April 2024, amounting to 1,744 units are affected. The electric SUV is available in a single, fully-loaded, rear-wheel-drive variant and is sold at Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The recall is due to a faulty integrated charging unit (ICCU), which essentially helps in powering electronic components like AC, infotainment and seat ventilation in the car. The ICCU acts as a converter to scale down the voltage from the main battery to the secondary battery (12V).

Hyundai Motor India will reach out to Ioniq 5 customers through different communication channels. The owners can get their Ioniq 5 inspected at their nearest Hyundai dealerships. The company will carry out the service/part charge, if found faulty after inspection, free of cost.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a 72.5 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 631 kilometres. Hyundai's electric flagship competes with the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Kia EV6 and BMW iX1.