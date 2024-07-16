Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Launched In India With Dual-Cylinder Tech: Deets Inside

With diesel engines bidding goodbye to small cars, evolution in CNG technology is finally happening. A new development in the course comes from the country's second-largest carmaker - Hyundai. The South Korean carmaker has launched the Hyundai Exter CNG in the country at a starting price of Rs 8.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Exter HY-CNG Duo, as the name suggests, comes with dual-cylinder technology as seen on a few Tata models first. The innovation is aimed to provide to low running cost, keeping intact the boot space. Alongside the Exter Hy-CNG Duo, the Exter Hy-CNG (single cylinder) will also be available for the customers.

Commenting on the introduction of Exter Hy-CNG Duo, Mr. Tarun Garg, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "Hyundai Motor India Limited is committed to providing sustainable and innovative mobility solutions. We are excited to launch our entry SUV- Exter with dual-cylinder CNG technology. With high fuel efficiency, ample boot space, and versatile offerings of the SUV, we are confident that the Exter Hy-CNG Duo will appeal to customers looking for a reliable and efficient vehicle that helps reduce their carbon footprint and also fulfils their desire for exploration."

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Specs

Powering the SUV is the 1.2L NA petrol engine paired with 5 5-speed manual transmission. It delivers an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 27.1 Km/kg. The company-fitted CNG system is equipped with an Integrated Electronic Control Unit (ECU) ensuring a seamless drive experience while shifting from petrol to CNG and vice versa. In the CNG mode, the engine puts out peak power and torque outputs of 69 Hp and 95.2 Nm, respectively.

Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-Door Leaks Ahead Of Launch: Here's All About It

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Features

The Exter Hy-CNG Duo is equipped with loads of features - smart electric sunroof, fully automatic climate control, LED DRLs and LED tail lamp, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more. The standard safety kit comprises 6 airbags, a TPMS (Highline), electronic stability control, hill-start assist control and much more.

Also Read - Tata Curvv To Launch On August 7: Here's All About Upcoming Coupe SUV

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo: Variants & Pricing

The Exter Hy-CNG Duo goes on sale in just three variants, namely S, SX, and Knight SX. The entry-spec S trim is priced at Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the SX will cost Rs 9.23 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Knight SX will set you back by Rs 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom).