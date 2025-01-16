Hyundai Creta Electric Price Announcement Tomorrow At Auto Expo 2025

Hyundai India is all set to launch the Creta Electric in the Indian market tomorrow (January 17). Unveiled earlier this month, the brand is using the opportunity of the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 to reveal the prices of the new electric SUV. Building on the name of the popular ICE vehicle, Creta Electric is going to be the most affordable EV of the brand in the country. Furthermore, it will represent the brand in a crucial segment against rivals like Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. Here are all the details of the vehicle.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Design

Hyundai Creta Electric is heavily inspired by its ICE counterpart in terms of design. With the same design for the headlamps and DRLs. The unique persona of the vehicle is complemented by elements like a closed-off grille and a charger covered with the Hyundai logo. Furthermore, the newly designed bumper provides space for the active air flaps feature which regulates the flow of air for cooling the battery. The silhouette of the vehicle remains the same with a new design for the 17-inch alloy wheel. All of this is presented in 8 monotone and two dual-tone options.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Interiors

The cabin of the Hyundai Creta Electric has a layout very similar to the one used on the ICE version. However, there are certain changes. For instance, it gets a new three-spoke steering wheel which gets a rectangle with dots instead of the Hyundai logo. It also gets a fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with new software and features. All of this is complemented by light-coloured upholstery.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Features

The Hyundai Creta electric comes with a long list of features with elements like digital key, Level 2 ADAS, TPMS, 360-degree camera, and more for safety of the occupants. All of these features are divided into four variants: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Range, Powertrain

The Hyundai Creta Electric comes with two battery pack options: a 42 kWh battery pack which offers a claimed range of 390 km and a long-range version with a 51.4 kWh battery pack which returns a range of 473 km on a single charge. These batteries can be charged using a DC charger which can juice it up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 58 minutes. There is an option of an 11kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger that can charge from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in 4 hours (AC Home Charging).

Hyundai Creta Electric: Expected Price

The South Korean manufacturer is expected to launch the Creta Electric with a competitive price considering its positioning in the market. We expect it to have a starting price of around Rs 17 lakh which goes up to around Rs 25 lakh.