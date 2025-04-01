Hyundai Continues To Be Second-Largest Automaker in India in FY24-25

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded total sales of 7,62,052 units in FY 24-25. This includes domestic sales of 5,98,666 units and export sales of 1,63,386 units. HMIL also reported total monthly March 2025 sales of 67,320 units, this includes 51,820 units in the domestic market and 15,500 units in export, with a growth of 2.6 per cent over last year.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, "Solidifying our position further in India, HMIL continued its rein as the second largest passenger vehicle OEM in FY 24-25, thanks to the unparalleled trust of our customers on the brand Hyundai."



He added, "Our versatile SUV line-up grew stronger this financial year with the launch of the Hyundai CRETA Electric - our first indigenous EV and also the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR. India's favourite SUV, the new Hyundai CRETA continues to build on its popularity, by becoming India's No.1 SUV with sales of 52,898 units in Jan-Mar quarter of FY 24-25. HMIL further set industry benchmarks by surpassing the milestone of 2.5 Million SUV sales and 1.5 Million CRETA sales since inception (domestic + exports)."

Hyundai also claims that it continues to stand strong as India's largest exporter of passenger vehicles cumulatively, with exports of 1,63,386 units in FY 24-25, fortifying its position as an export hub for Hyundai Motor Company globally. It also bagged the second position in the Domestic Passenger Vehicle sales, with a total sales of 5,98,666 units in FY 24-25.