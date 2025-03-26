Honda XL750 Transalp ADV Up For Grabs With Massive Discount; Details

Honda XL750 Transalp
The Honda XL750 Transalp is one of the well-known machines in the world of middle-weight adventure tourers. Associated with its name is the capacity to explore uncharted terrains while simultaneously being a long-distance touring machine. The bike is presently on sale in the Indian market as a CBU and is retailed at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In a piece of good news for buyers who want such a bike in their garage, the brand is offering a discount of up to Rs 80,000 on the machine.
Supporting the Honda XL750 Transalp's capabilities is a 755 cc liquid-cooled, inline two-cylinder engine, which is tuned to produce 91.7 hp of power at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of torque while revving at 7,250 rpm at the peak of its performance. This unit works in conjunction with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.
Also Read: BMW R 12 GS Teased Ahead Of March Unveil
The XL750 Transalp gets 43 mm upside-down forks at the front sourced from Showa and a pro-link monoshock at the rear end. Braking is the responsibility of a 310 mm dual disc brake at the front with two-piston calipers and a 256 mm single disc at the rear end with a single piston. For added safety, the bike is equipped with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system.
Regarding features, this bike, originating from Japan, is equipped with a throttle-by-wire system and offers five different riding modes: Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and User. These modes adjust Engine Power, Engine Braking, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which is enhanced by ABS and an assist slipper clutch. In User mode, riders can tailor the settings to suit their individual preferences.
The motorcycle includes a 5-inch TFT display that shows crucial information such as the speedometer, tachometer, gear-position indicator, fuel gauge and consumption, riding modes, engine data, and more.
This display can be controlled using the switchgear found on the left handlebar. Furthermore, it incorporates the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCs), allowing the rider to connect their smartphone while riding, facilitating voice commands for calls, messages, music, and navigation.
