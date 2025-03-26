BMW R 12 GS Teased Ahead Of March Unveil

BMW R 12 GS teaser
BMW Motorrad has worked hard to develop a new off-road capable motorcycle. Now, it's time to show the results with the debut of the R 12 GS on March 27. Before the event, the brand teased the enduro motorcycle. While the teaser holds back on details, it confirms that the bike is an R 12 GS by showing the nameplate. Furthermore, by the end of the clip, the debut date of the off-road capable machine is confirmed.
Earlier, the BMW R 12 GS was expected to make its debut at EICMA 2024. However, the debut was delayed. Since then, the bike has been undergoing tests to fine-tune its air-oil cooled motor that also finds itself on the R 12 nineT roadster. It is also based on the same tubular steel frame used on the aforementioned bike. All of this will contribute to making it a proper off-road capable machine, as revealed by the test mule spotted earlier.
Specifically, the BMW R 12 GS is expected to have a 1,170 cc boxer-twin air-oil cooled engine, which will likely be tuned to produce 109 hp of power and 115 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. This power will be transferred to the rear wheel using a shaft final drive via a six-speed transmission.
Based on the test mule spotted earlier, the BMW R 12 GS will be comparatively taller than the R 12 nineT and will have 12/17-inch front and rear wheels. These units will be wrapped in knobby rubbers to supplement the purpose of the bike. All of this contributes to bringing the bike closer to the HP2 Enduro in terms of appearance as well as capabilities. It is also expected to get minimal bodywork with a light kerb weight and high ground clearance to help the cause.
The bike is also expected to get a long list of features. It is likely to be equipped with a round TFT cluster with connectivity features. This screen will open doors to adjusting a host of rider aid features like various ride modes, switchable ABS, and more.
