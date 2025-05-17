2025 Honda XL750 Transalp Unveiled: Here's What Changed

Honda has pulled the veil off the 2025 XL750 Transalp. With this version, the Japanese automaker has made several changes to the motorcycle. However, the powertrain remains the same as its predecessor. Competing in the middle-weight adventure bike segment, the Transalp faces competition from the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE and Triumph Tiger 900, among others. Here we look at what the brand has given it to hold its ground.

Starting with the design, the 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp comes with the familiar dual-projector headlamp design, which has been improved for illumination. This is complemented by the presence of a windscreen, which is different from the previous one. It now gets an environment-friendly bio-engineered plastic. It offers scratch-resistance and superior toughness. Additionally, there are changes in the cowl for improving aero. All of this is complemented by new colours: Pearl Deep Mud Gray.

Also Read: New Suzuki Access Ride Connect TFT Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.02 Lakh

The brand has also added a redesigned TFT screen to the mix, which is still a 5-inch unit but is now an optically bonded screen to reduce glare and improve the brightness level. The rider gets the option of three different display layouts, and a high-contrast setting with a black background. It enables smartphone connectivity, adding features like turn-by-turn navigation, music, calls, and more. To toggle through the options, there is a four-way switch on the left side of the handlebar.

The list of revisions also includes changes in the damping settings aimed at improving rider comfort. However, the basic hardware is mostly the same, with a 43 mm Showa inverted fork and Pro-Link rear suspension. Additionally, the braking setup consists of 310 discs at the front with a two-piston caliper and a 256 mm disc with a single-piston caliper.

At its heart, the Transalp continues to have Honda's 755cc parallel twin, putting out 90.5 hp and 75 Nm of torque. This power is transferred to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox. The bike also gets a few rider aid features like ride-by-wire, five riding modes, traction control, and wheelie control. The only modification to the powertrain involves a new catalytic converter along with an extra oxygen sensor to meet the requirements of the latest Euro 5+ emissions regulations concerning the monitoring of the emissions system's performance.