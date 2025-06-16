2025 Honda XL750 Transalp Launched In India At Rs 11 Lakh - Deets

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new XL750 Transalp. The new 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp has been priced at Rs. 10,99,990, ex-showroom Gurugram (Haryana). Bookings are now open at Honda's BigWing dealerships across India and customer deliveries will begin from July 2025 onwards.

2025 Honda XL750 Transalp: Design

The versatile adventure tourer gets a redesigned front end with some styling cues taken from the flagship Africa Twin. It features a new headlight unit - comprising dual LED high/low unified projector lenses and a reworked visor, enhancing both style and wind protection on long rides. The new XL750 Transalp will be available in two colour options: Ross White and Graphite Black.

Also Read - Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 And F77 SuperStreet Launched In Europe

2025 Honda XL750 Transalp: Equipment

In terms of equipment, it gets a new 5.0-inch full colour TFT screen that uses optical bonding to improve visibility in bright sunlight. The XL750 Transalp features Honda RoadSync app connectivity, through a simplified, easy-to-use, backlit, four-way toggle-switch on the left side of the handlebar, enabling riders to receive call & SMS alerts, access turn-by-turn navigation, and control music & voice commands on the go. It also gets an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to vehicles behind by flashing hazard and there's automatic turn signal cancelling function too.

2025 Honda XL750 Transalp: Specs

At the heart of the 2025 XL750 Transalp is a 755cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, delivering a refined power output of 91.7 Hp at 9,500 RPM and a peak torque of 75 Nm at 7,250 RPM. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Electronic aids running via Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) system allow the rider to choose between 5 riding modes to select their preferred combination of Engine Power, Engine Braking and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with ABS & assist slipper clutch. The different riding modes include Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User, which can be adjusted by the rider.

Offering the optimal versatility both on and off the road, the XL750 Transalp rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels. This adventure tourer is equipped with Showa 43mm SFF-CA upside-down (USD) front forks and rear shock operating through Pro-Link. The compression and rebound damping of suspension have both been increased, giving more control on uneven ground. Braking duties are performed by dual 310mm wave discs with hydraulic 2-piston calipers at the front and a 256 mm single disc with 1-pot caliper at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard.