Honda WN7, V3R 900 Prototype, CB1000 GT, XL750 Transalp Unveiled At EICMA 2025

Honda took the EICMA 2025 stage to showcase its much-anticipated product portfolio. The Japanese two-wheeler maker has revealed the V3R 900 prototype and the CB1000 GT at the event, and has also revealed details about the Honda WN7 electric bike. Apart from these, Honda has also booked a spot to reveal the new Honda XL750 Transalp at EICMA.

Honda WN7

The Honda WN7 is the first electric naked model in the FUN category developed under Honda's new electric motorcycle brand direction. Unlike conventional motorcycles that use a frame connecting the front and rear of the body, the WN7 adopts a frameless structure in which the centrally positioned aluminum battery case forms part of the main frame. The head pipe supporting the steering and the pivot bracket supporting the rear are both directly connected to the centrally located power unit.

The WN7 is equipped with a newly developed 9.3 kWh fixed lithium-ion battery, developing a maximum output of 50 kW, equivalent to a 600 cc ICE motorcycle, and a maximum torque of 100 Nm, comparable to a 1000 cc class ICE motorcycle.

Honda V3R 900 Prototype

Honda unveiled the V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype equipped with a V3 engine with an electronically-controlled compressor at EICMA 2025. Under the development concept of "Non-Rail Roller Coaster," Honda is striving to create a model that is characterized by two contrasting qualities - "guaranteed thrill" and "reassuring peace of mind".

The brand said that the slim and compact engine design was pursued with the displacement of 900cc based on the exact layout of the water-cooled 75-degree V3 engine, which Honda unveiled last year as a concept model at the EICMA 2024. The V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype features asymmetrical side cowls, as well as a tank emblem with the new "Honda Flagship WING" design, which is scheduled to be adopted by top-tier models sequentially starting next year.

Honda CB1000 GT

Honda also presented the world premiere of the CB1000GT, a sport tourer model equipped with a 1000cm3 liquid-cooled DOHC inline 4-cylinder 4-stroke engine.

Based on the CB1000 Hornet's steel diamond frame, the seat rail section was newly designed to further increase body stability while riding, in consideration of accommodating a passenger and luggage.

The Honda CB1000 GT is equipped with a six-axis IMU (inertial measurement unit), engine control data from the ECU (electronic control unit), and wheel rotational speeds, which optimizes the damping force of the front and rear suspensions accordingly, enabling precise automatic adjustment of damping force based on road conditions.

Honda XL750 Transalp

Honda also displayed the new Honda XL750 Transalp 2026 at EICMA, equipped exclusively with the innovative E-Clutch electronic control system. Updates for the 2026 model year include a skid plate, now fitted as standard, and fully adjustable Showa suspensions. The Honda XL750 Transalp 2026 complies with Euro 5+ regulations. Its parallel-twin engine delivers 92 hp and 75 Nm of torque.

Honda XL750 Transalp