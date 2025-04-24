Honda Jazz Facelift Pics Leaked Ahead Of Launch- Check Details

Honda Fit Facelift
Honda is preparing for the launch of the Fit facelift in China. This will be the facelift of the fourth generation of the car, which was introduced in 2020. This iteration of the vehicle will come with significant revisions in its design. Ahead of the launch, the photos of the product have leaked online, giving us a glimpse of the details. Before we start with the details of the car, it is to be noted that this car was sold in the Indian market as the Jazz.
Starting with the design details, the Honda Fit facelift gets a new front fascia. This can be seen in the form of sleek headlights with revisions in the lower bumper. Looking at the vehicle from the side, it is easy to notice that the silhouette is the same as the previous gen. However, it now gets blacked-out B pillars. Meanwhile, the rear profile of the car is also more or less the same, with plastic extensions.
While the interiors haven't been revealed yet, some new features will probably be added. The current model offers features such as a full-colour LCD TFT instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and rear air conditioning vents.
This hatchback comes equipped with a multifunction steering wheel, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, along with highly customizable seats. The safety package includes the Honda Sensing suite, which features camera-based driving assistance technologies such as lane departure mitigation, a collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist.
Under the hood, the Honda Fit facelift will come with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC, four-cylinder engine. This unit will produce 122 hp of power and 145 Nm of peak torque. It comes with a CVT.
The launch of the Honda Jazz in the Indian market has been speculated on time after time. However, there has been no official announcement from the brand to make anything solid.
