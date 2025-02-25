Honda Elevate Crosses 1 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone

Honda Elevate comes with NA petrol engine
Honda Cars India has launched the Elevate SUV in the Indian market in 2023. Representing the brand in its segment, the SUV has garnered over 1 lakh sales units across the globe as of January 2025. It is to be noted that the India made Honda Elevate is one sale in four countries outside India. The list includes Bhutan, Nepal, South Africa, and Japan.Among these, the brand has sold 53,326 units in the domestic market, while 47,653 units were exported worldwide.
Presently, the Honda Elevate is sold in four trim levels: SV, V, VX, and ZX. The brand also offers special editions of the vehicle, including the Apex Edition, Black Edition, and Signature Black Edition. These variants come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch semi-digital driver display, wireless charging, sunroof, and more. For safety, the brand offers features like ABS with EBD, six airbags, Level 2 ADAS, hill hold assist, electronic stability control, and more.
Under the hood, the Honda Elevate gets a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine. This unit is paired to a six-speed manual transmission and gets the option of a CVT gearbox. This unit is capable of producing 119 hp of power and 145 Nm of peak torque. It returns a range of 15.31 kmpl and 16.92 kmpl for manual and CVT versions, respectively.
Speaking on this achievement, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "1 lakh cumulative sales milestone for Elevate is a proud moment for all of us which has solidified Honda's presence in India's domestic SUV market and also strong export business from India. The model since its global debut has garnered exceptional admiration and acceptance among customers across age profiles for its bold styling, comfortable in-cabin experience, exceptional 'Fun to Drive' dynamics and advanced safety package."
He added, "The Elevate export volume to Japan not only expanded its global reach but also reinforced our Indian manufacturing prowess and global competitiveness. We would like to thank our customers across markets for the love and trust they have shown for the brand and for choosing the Elevate as their trusted partner."
