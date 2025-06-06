Honda Civic Type R To Be Phased Out In Europe- Still Think It's Coming To India?

The Honda Civic Type R has recently been the topic of discussion in the Indian automotive landscape. The conversations around the hot hatch began after reports of its launch in the Indian market surfaced on the World Wide Web. However, not long after the initial report, there were multiple others to counter the claim. While the topic is still steaming, the Japanese automaker in Europe is saying sayonara to the model with the introduction of one final iteration called "Ultimate Edition".

The Honda Civic Type R is being discontinued in the UK and Europe because of the stringent emission standards. With the Ultimate Edition, the brand brings an end to a 28-year production run for the vehicle. Furthermore, it commemorates the model's time in the market, which began with the hatch as a grey import in the country in 1997, spanning over six generations. Its evolution over the years has earned it the refinement to be regarded as a driver's car.

The Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition, its production will be limited to 40 units. To highlight its uniqueness, the car gets special badging and a special championship white paint scheme with red stripes. Meanwhile, the roof is painted black, and carbon fibre has been used for certain parts, including the rear wing. Similar changes have been made on the inside, with special badges and edition-specific themes.

Under the hood, the Honda Civic Type R continues to have the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 324 hp of power and 420 Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred to the wheel using a six-speed manual gearbox, which enables the car to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.4 seconds.

Coming back to the topic at hand, the launch of the Civic Type R in the Indian market still seems like an unlikely event, considering the reports of denial from the brand itself. However, there is still a ray of hope considering how things unfolded with the Volkswagen Golf GTI. The car had a "sold-out" board hanging on its back even before it was launched in the country, leaving hopes for hot hatches.