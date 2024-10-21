

Honda CB300F Flex Fuel Launched At Rs 1.70 Lakh, Runs On E85 Ethanol Blend

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new CB300F flex-fuel, marking a transition to greener mobility solutions. It is India's first 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle. Customers can now book the 2024 Honda CB300F flex-fuel at their nearest BigWing dealerships, and it has been attractively priced at Rs. 1,70,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier the motorcycle was available in its regular format, which wasn't E85-complaint.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "Indian customers are increasingly demanding motorcycles that are not just performance-oriented but also environmentally sustainable. The Honda CB300F flex-fuel is a perfect fusion of modern technology and eco-consciousness, offering riders the freedom of flex-fuel option while ensuring the reliability and performance Honda is renowned for. We are excited to bring this new option in the market and set new benchmarks in the premium motorcycle segment."

Honda CB300F E85 Specs

The Honda CB300F flex-fuel is equipped with a 293.52cc, oil-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder PGM-FI engine that is compliant with up to E85 fuel (85% ethanol and 15% gasoline). It churns out 24.88 Hp of power and 25.9 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and has an assist slipper clutch. The CB300F flex-fuel gets disc brakes at both ends (276mm front & 220mm rear) with dual-channel ABS and Honda's Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) as standard. Moreover, there are golden colour USD front forks and 5-step adjustable rear mono shock suspension.

Honda CB300F E85 Features

The CB300F gets an all-LED lighting system, along with an advanced Fully Digital instrument panel that comes with 5 levels of customizable brightness and displays information like Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Fuel Gauge, Twin Trip Meters, Gear Position Indicator & a Clock. It also features an Intelligent Ethanol Indicator, which glows in case the vehicle is filled with higher ethanol content gasoline (more than 85%).

Honda CB300F E85 Price & Colors

The 2024 Honda CB300F flex-fuel will be available in a single variant and two colour options - Sports Red and Mat Axis Grey Metallic. It has been attractively priced at Rs. 1,70,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings are now open, and it will be available at all Honda Big Wing dealerships across the country from the last week of October 2024.