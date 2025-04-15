Honda April Discounts: Up To Rs 76,000 Off On Elevate, City, And Amaze

Honda is trying to extend its sales number and has announced discounts on its popular lineup in India. Honda offers discounts on the Amaze, City, and Elevate of up to Rs 76,000. These discounts are valid on the MY25 models of the lineup and include cash discounts, loyalty bonuses, and more. This information is provided by our dealership source and it may vary from city to city and dealerships.

Honda Amaze, Offers Up To 57,200

Honda is offering discounts worth Rs 57,200 on the second-gen Amaze. However, this offer is valid only for the S variant. The Honda Amaze S petrol trim has a discount of up to Rs 57,200. Honda also offers special benefits for corporates and existing Honda car customers on the third-gen Amaze.

Honda Amaze, third gen currently available at a starting price of Rs 8,09,900, (ex-showroom), whereas the second-gen Amaze starts from Rs 7.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City, Offers Up To Rs 65,000

Honda is currently offering discounts worth Rs 63,000 on the City's petrol trims, which include- SV, V, VX, and ZX variants. Also the Honda City e: HEV is currently being offered with a discount worth Rs 65,000 under the April 2025 discounts.

The Honda City is available at a starting price of Rs 12.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and the prices of the Honda City e: HEV start from Rs 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom).



Honda Elevate, Offers Worth Rs 76,000

The Honda Elevate is currently offering the ZX MT variant at a discount of 76,000. Also, the Honda Elevate SV, V, and VX are available with a discount of up to Rs 56,000. The Honda Elevate Apex Edition also gets offers worth Rs 56,000.

The Honda Elevate is available at a starting price of Rs 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom).