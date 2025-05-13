Honda Announces Offers Worth Rs 76,000 On Elevate, City, And More

Honda, the Japanese car manufacturer is trying to shoot its sales figures in the Indian market. Keeping in mind the need, Honda has now announced its May 2025 offers. These offers include cash discounts, scrappage bonuses, and more. This information is provided by our dealership sources and it may vary from city to city and across dealerships.

Honda Amaze: May 2025 Offers

The Honda Amaze received an update a few months ago and is being sold alongside the second-gen Amaze. Prospective customers can avail of a discount worth Rs 57,200 on the Honda Amaze.

The third-gen Honda Amaze gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out a peak power of 90 hp. Whereas, the older iteration of the sedan has a single variant that features the same powertrain.

Honda City: May 2025 Offers

The Honda City e: HEV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid engine that pushes out 120 hp. Also, the standard model of the City features a 1.5-liter petrol engine churning out 121 hp of peak power.

The brand offers discounts worth Rs 65,000 on the Honda City e: HEV, while the May discount tolls up to Rs 63,300 on the City.



Honda Elevate: May 2025 Offers

Honda diversifies its Elevate portfolio by introducing the Elevate Apex Summer Edition a few days ago. The Honda Elevate gets a 1.5-liter petrol engine that throttles 121 hp of peak power.

The company is currently offering discounts up to Rs 76,100 on the Honda Elevate. Prospective customers can also consider the Elevate Summer Apex Edition which is available at a starting price of Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom).