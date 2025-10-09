Hero Xpulse 210 Gets Price Cut Up To Rs 14,516 After GST Reform

Hero MotoCorp has confirmed that it will pass on the complete benefits of the revised GST structure to customers. While the company had already revealed updated pricing across its product portfolio, the revised price of the Xpulse 210 remained undisclosed for a brief period. Now, Hero has officially announced a price reduction of up to Rs 14,516 on the Xpulse 210.

Hero Xpulse 210 has received a price revision following the updated GST rate. Earlier, the Base variant was priced at Rs 1.76 lakh and the Top variant at Rs 1.86 lakh. Now, the prices have dropped to Rs 1.62 lakh and Rs 1.71 lakh, respectively.

Hero Xpulse 210

Powering the bike is a 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This unit is tuned to produce 24 hp of power and 20.7 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Talking about the hardware, the Hero Xpulse 210 gets a 41 mm telescopic fork up front with 210 mm of travel, while the rear gets an adjustable monoshock with 205 mm of travel. For stopping power, the bike gets a 276 mm petal disc and at the rear, a 220 mm disc.

The brand has also added multiple features to the mix. For instance, the brand is offering a 4.2-inch instrument cluster on the bike. It opens doors to smartphone connectivity while displaying crucial information with a speedometer, gear position indicator, odometer, tachometer, and more.