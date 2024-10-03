Hero MotoCorp Up For Great Festive Season Start, Closes Sept'24 At High Notes

Hero MotoCorp, one of the world's largest manufacturers of motorcycles and scooters, sold 637,050 units of motorcycles and scooters in September 2024. The company has sold 3,054,840 units in YTD FY'25 (Apr-Sep'24), translating into a 10% growth over the same period last year (Apr-Sep'23) and continues to experience strong demand across the 100cc, 125cc, and premium segments. The Company also continued to expand its global business and registered a remarkable growth of 30% in its YTD sales.

A positive sentiment is prevalent in the industry as it approaches the festive season on the back of a good monsoon. Hero MotoCorp is geared up with a host of customer offers, in line with previous festive periods, across its wide and attractive portfolio.

Watch: 2024 Hero Destini 125 First Ride Review

The company has a strong pipeline of bookings and is experiencing increased customer footfall leading up to the festive season. It expects healthy growth during the 32-day period starting from October 3.

In a significant collaboration, Hero MotoCorp teamed up with Thums Up to present the Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels, a limited edition of its flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440. Hero MotoCorp has meticulously crafted this exclusive series of 300 motorcycles to provide riders with an exceptional journey on wheels. This motorcycle will be exclusively available to customers who purchase a Thums Up until November 31, 2024.

Also Read - Ola Electric Diwali Discounts: S1 X Electric Scooter Now Starts At ₹ 49,000

The company launched the new Hero Xtreme 160R 2V 2024 Edition in September at an attractive price of Rs 1,11,111 across the country. It features the segment-first drag race timer and also boasts a new signature taillight and enhanced rear grip span for improved comfort for pillion riders.

During the month, Hero MotoCorp concluded the auction for 75 exclusive collector's edition motorcycles, 'The Centennial'. The company raised a total of Rs 8.58 crores, with the highest bid reaching Rs 20.30 lakhs. The entire proceeds will be dedicated to supporting charitable initiatives.