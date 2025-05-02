Hero MotoCorp Sales Take A Hit In April 2025, YoY Decline Of 42.76 Percent

Image for representation
Hero MotoCorp, the two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced its sales numbers for April 2025. Based on the latest data, the manufacturer dispatched 3,05,406 units in the previous month. At the same time, they recorded 5.05 lakh VAHAN registrations for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
In April 2025, the company recorded total sales of 3,05,406 units, indicating a substantial year-on-year (YoY) decline of 42.76 percent from the 533,585 units sold in April 2024. Additionally, a month-on-month (MoM) decrease of 44.43 percent compared to March 2025, during which 549,604 units were sold.
Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 14 Percent Sales Growth In April 2025
In the domestic market, Hero MotoCorp delivered 288,524 units in April 2025, which corresponds to a 43.79 percent drop from the 513,296 units sold in April 2024. Furthermore, domestic sales experienced a significant 43.44 percent reduction from the 510,086 units sold in March 2025.
Motorcycles retained their status as the main product category, although their sales sharply declined to 286,089 units-a 42.38 percent YoY decrease from 496,542 units in April 2024 and a 43.53 percent reduction from the 506,641 units sold in March 2025.
Sales of scooters also saw a major decline, dropping by 47.85 percent YoY to 19,317 units, down from 37,043 units in April 2024. This represented a 55.04 percent decrease in comparison to the 42,963 scooters sold in March 2025.
Exports decreased to 16,882 units in April 2025, marking a YoY decline of 16.79 percent from 20,289 units in April 2024, and a significant 57.28 percent drop from 39,518 units in March 2025.
On a positive note, Hero's electric brand, VIDA, continued to progress. The company sold 7,116 units of the VIDA V2 electric scooter in April 2025, while VAHAN registrations reached 6,123 units, reflecting a considerable year-on-year increase. This highlights VIDA's growing footprint in India's competitive electric two-wheeler market.
In April 2025, the company recorded total sales of 3,05,406 units, indicating a substantial year-on-year (YoY) decline of 42.76 percent from the 533,585 units sold in April 2024. Additionally, a month-on-month (MoM) decrease of 44.43 percent compared to March 2025, during which 549,604 units were sold.
Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 14 Percent Sales Growth In April 2025
In the domestic market, Hero MotoCorp delivered 288,524 units in April 2025, which corresponds to a 43.79 percent drop from the 513,296 units sold in April 2024. Furthermore, domestic sales experienced a significant 43.44 percent reduction from the 510,086 units sold in March 2025.
Motorcycles retained their status as the main product category, although their sales sharply declined to 286,089 units-a 42.38 percent YoY decrease from 496,542 units in April 2024 and a 43.53 percent reduction from the 506,641 units sold in March 2025.
Sales of scooters also saw a major decline, dropping by 47.85 percent YoY to 19,317 units, down from 37,043 units in April 2024. This represented a 55.04 percent decrease in comparison to the 42,963 scooters sold in March 2025.
Exports decreased to 16,882 units in April 2025, marking a YoY decline of 16.79 percent from 20,289 units in April 2024, and a significant 57.28 percent drop from 39,518 units in March 2025.
On a positive note, Hero's electric brand, VIDA, continued to progress. The company sold 7,116 units of the VIDA V2 electric scooter in April 2025, while VAHAN registrations reached 6,123 units, reflecting a considerable year-on-year increase. This highlights VIDA's growing footprint in India's competitive electric two-wheeler market.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world