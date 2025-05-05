Hero MotoCorp Retails Highest Two-Wheelers In April 2025: Report

Reinforcing its industry dominance, Hero MotoCorp has once again emerged as the undisputed leader in India's two-wheeler retail market for April 2025. As per the latest data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Hero MotoCorp sold 5,11,687 units, commanding a 30.34% market share. Hero is significantly ahead of HMSI by over one lakh units (4,06,102 units) followed by TVS Motor (3,09,274 units), and Bajaj Auto (1,83,069 units).

The overall two-wheeler retail market saw strong growth in April 2025, rising by 11.84% compared to March 2025 and 2.25% over the same month last year. A total of 16,86,774 two-wheelers were sold during the month, showing positive customer sentiment and higher demand, with Hero MotoCorp leading the charge.

Talking of wholesale, the manufacturer dispatched 3,05,406 units in the previous month. At the same time, they recorded 5.05 lakh VAHAN registrations for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

In April 2025, the company recorded total sales of 3,05,406 units, indicating a substantial year-on-year (YoY) decline of 42.76 percent from the 533,585 units sold in April 2024. Additionally, a month-on-month (MoM) decrease of 44.43 percent compared to March 2025, during which 549,604 units were sold.

In the domestic market, Hero MotoCorp delivered 288,524 units in April 2025, which corresponds to a 43.79 percent drop from the 513,296 units sold in April 2024. Furthermore, domestic sales experienced a significant 43.44 percent reduction from the 510,086 units sold in March 2025.