Hero Karizma XMR 210 Sales Hit Rock Bottom; Likely To Be Discontinued Soon?

Hero Moto Corp has been struggling to notch some sales for the Karizma XMR 210. The Karizma XMR 210 was launched in August 2023. It had a legacy since its first iteration launched in 2003. However, the brand has been struggling to get it packed for delivery and has recorded zero sales in the past quarter. Also, it is expected to discontinue ahead of the launch of the Karizma XMR 250.

If we look at the sales data, the Karizma XMR 210 is currently standing at 4806 unit sales since March 2024. It recorded a sales of 1874 units in March 2024, being the highest sales month, followed by 947 units in April 2024, and 663 units in May. Also, only 4 units of the XMR 210 were sold in November 2024 followed by zero sales in December, January 2025 and February 2025.



The Hero Karizma XMR 210 is still featured on the official website, also the brand unveiled the Karizma XMR 210 Combat edition which was equipped with upgraded features and a few cosmetic changes. However, the combat edition never saw the light of the day, till now. The sales hitting rock bottom and the delay in the launch of the combat edition raises questions about whether the XMR 210 will be discontinued. Hero also showcased the XMR 250 in November 2024, however, the brand is tightlipped about the details of its launch and specifications.

Whereas, the XMR 210's rival- Yamaha R15 V4 recorded sales of 1,06,605 units within the same period. Though, the R15 has a smaller engine and is placed lower than the XMR 210 in terms of power and torque output.