2025 Karizma XMR 210 Launched With Extended Feature List; Check Deets

2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210: Updated Features

Hero Moto Corp showcased the 2025 Karizma XMR at the EICMA 2024 and the BMGE 2025 and has finally launched it now. Regarding the updates, it now gets USD folks painted with golden shades all around. Also, the new Karizma incorporates a new 4.2-inch fully digital TFT instrument panel, which was recently seen in the Xpulse 210. Apart from these new features, the rest of the feature list is the same.



Karizma incorporates a new 4.2-inch fully digital TFT instrument panel



2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210: Engine, Powertrain

The mechanics of the 2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 remain unaffected, as it retains the engine and powertrain from the preceding models. It is powered by a 210 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that propels 25.15 bhp of max power and 20.4 Nm of peak torque. The engine works in conjunction with a six-speed gearbox, equipped with a slip and assist clutch.



Also Read: 2025 Toyota Hyryder Launched With Feature Upgrades: Check Price



2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210: Variants, Price

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 has three variants in its catalog, the base variant is priced at Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant, that is the 2025 Karizma XMR 210 is priced at Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom). The Karizma lineup also has a Combat Edition, priced at Rs 2.02 lakh (ex-showroom).