Hamilton, Russell And Bottas Share Toto's Jet After Chinese GP For A Lift Back Home - No Team Orders Here

A light-hearted social media post from Valtteri Bottas has offered a glimpse into Formula 1's off-track camaraderie, just days after the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit. Sharing a picture aboard a private jet, Bottas captioned it with a simple line: "Thank you for the lift home, Toto "-but the image itself told a much richer story.

Also present on the flight were Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, alongside Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. The mix of current Mercedes leadership and former Mercedes drivers-turned-rivals made for a moment that perfectly captured the sport's unique blend of rivalry and relationships.

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The context adds further intrigue. The Shanghai weekend marked the second round of the 2026 season, where Mercedes once again showed strong pace, building on their early momentum. Hamilton, now racing for Ferrari, secured a notable podium-his first since switching teams-while Russell continued to deliver consistency for the Silver Arrows. With a short break before the next race, drivers and team members began their journeys out of China, and for a select few, that meant a rather luxurious ride home.

For Bottas, the post carries a layer of nostalgia. The Finnish driver spent five seasons at Mercedes between 2017 and 2021, partnering Hamilton and contributing to multiple constructors' championships. During that period, he built a close professional relationship with Wolff, one that clearly extends beyond contractual ties. Even after stints with Alfa Romeo/Sauber and a reserve role, Bottas' move to Cadillac for 2026 hasn't severed those connections.

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The presence of Hamilton and Russell alongside Bottas on Wolff's jet also highlights an interesting dynamic. Despite now competing for different teams, the trio share a recent history rooted in Mercedes. Hamilton led the team for over a decade, Bottas was his long-time teammate, and Russell represents the current era. Seeing all three in a relaxed setting, away from the pressure of lap times and team orders, offers a rare, humanizing snapshot of the paddock.

However, there were comments searching for one person- Kimi Antonelli, the 19-year-old, missed out from the picture, probably because he was the one who clicked the picture behind the camera. The Italian driver impressed with amazing performance, making him the youngest pole sitter in F1 history, further, Kimi also grabbed the pole in the Chinese GP, sharing the podium with teammate George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.