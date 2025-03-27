Force Gurkha To Be Latest Addition To Indian Defence Forces Fleet

Image For Representation
Force Motors Limited has landed a contract to supply 2,978 Force Gurkha light vehicles to the Indian Defence Forces. This marks a significant milestone for the manufacturer and reinforces the OEM's strategic importance in India's defence logistics. The contract has been awarded to the brand by the Directorate General of Capb, Devp (CD-13/14) General Staff Branch.
The Indian Defence Forces have bought the Force Gurkha SUVs. Specifically, the GS 4x4 800 kg Soft Top model. These vehicles have been engineered to meet the demands of military operations. Furthermore, they need to excel in extreme environments with capabilities to set them apart from conventional military transport options.
Also Read: Nissan To Launch New SUV, MPV In India; Teased
To mention a few qualities, the Gurkha provides good ground clearance, enabling it to easily navigate difficult terrains. Its water wading capability is the best in its category, allowing the vehicle to handle challenging water crossings that would halt other vehicles.
It also features 4x4 that guarantees the vehicle remains mobile in a range of tough landscapes. Additionally, the Gurkha's sturdy construction makes it especially well-suited for operations in diverse environments, from blazing deserts to perilous mountain areas.
The contract will be carried out in several phases, with the complete order expected to be finalized within a maximum of three years. This incremental strategy facilitates the organized deployment and integration of vehicles within various defense units, ensuring a seamless and strategic introduction of the new fleet.
"We are honored to continue our association with the Indian Defence Forces through this substantial order," said Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors. "Our vehicles are designed with focus on quality, reliability, ruggedness, and performance, aligning perfectly with the operational needs of our defence personnel. This order is a testament to the trust and confidence Indian Defence Forces place in Force Motors."
The Indian Defence Forces have bought the Force Gurkha SUVs. Specifically, the GS 4x4 800 kg Soft Top model. These vehicles have been engineered to meet the demands of military operations. Furthermore, they need to excel in extreme environments with capabilities to set them apart from conventional military transport options.
Also Read: Nissan To Launch New SUV, MPV In India; Teased
To mention a few qualities, the Gurkha provides good ground clearance, enabling it to easily navigate difficult terrains. Its water wading capability is the best in its category, allowing the vehicle to handle challenging water crossings that would halt other vehicles.
It also features 4x4 that guarantees the vehicle remains mobile in a range of tough landscapes. Additionally, the Gurkha's sturdy construction makes it especially well-suited for operations in diverse environments, from blazing deserts to perilous mountain areas.
The contract will be carried out in several phases, with the complete order expected to be finalized within a maximum of three years. This incremental strategy facilitates the organized deployment and integration of vehicles within various defense units, ensuring a seamless and strategic introduction of the new fleet.
"We are honored to continue our association with the Indian Defence Forces through this substantial order," said Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors. "Our vehicles are designed with focus on quality, reliability, ruggedness, and performance, aligning perfectly with the operational needs of our defence personnel. This order is a testament to the trust and confidence Indian Defence Forces place in Force Motors."
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world