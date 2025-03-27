Nissan To Launch Duster-Based SUV, Triber-Based MPV In India

Nissan teases two new products for India
Nissan India has announced the launch of two new products for the Indian market. One of these is going to be an MPV based on the Triber, while the other product will be a C-segment SUV based on the Renault Duster. Both of these products will be important additions to the brand's lineup in the country. Presently, the brand has only two models on sale in the country in the form of Magnite and the X-Trail.
Based on the teaser image, the upcoming SUV will have a body design with proportions very similar to the latest iteration of the Duster. Along with a muscular bonnet, the vehicle will get a flat front fascia complemented by the presence of a classy grille holding the Nissan badge with inverted L-shaped DRLs on either side. Along with this, the SUV will get a unique design for the bumper with silver elements on the lower side.
Duster-Based Nissan SUVThe Renault Duster has been a focal point since it was launched in the international market. Ever since, the Indian market has been brimming with rumours of a Nissan-based counterpart. Now, with the latest teaser, these speculations have heated up even more. Furthermore, the Duster-based SUV will be representing the brand in a highly lucrative segment dominated by SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Leveate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and others.
Triber-Based Nissan MPVThe Renault Triber sold in the Indian market is set to get a facelift in the Indian market. Using the same iteration of the MPV as a base, Nissan will launch a new 7-seater in the country. Furthermore, the teaser confirms that both models will have certain similarities in design. However, Nissan's model will have a rather sporty appeal, based on the teaser image. It will get rather big headlights with DRLs on either side of a massive grille. The bumper will also have a new appeal with C-shaped silver plates on the lower side.
