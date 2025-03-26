Mahindra XUV700 To Get No More Updates In 2025; Facelift On Anvil?

The Mahindra XUV700 has recently received an update in the Indian market with the introduction of the Ebony Edition. This version of the SUV features minimal aesthetic changes compared to the standard model, and this is all the brand is going to offer. The consumers have no option but to savor it as much as possible because the XUV700 is not going to receive any other updates this year. This also hints at the possible launch of an updated version of the vehicle in the Indian market, but sources reveal the arrival of the SUV isn't slated for this year either.

The Mahindra XUV700 was initially launched in the Indian market in 2021. While the model remains popular and has generated good sales for the brand, it is due for an update. Meanwhile, the automaker has been working on the development of the XEV 7e, which could potentially inspire the next generation of the XUV700 for Indian consumers.

Based on the leaked images, the Mahindra XEV 7e will have a silhouette very similar to the XUV700. However, there will be multiple design changes. These revisions will be seen in the front fascia and design of the tail lights of the vehicle. All of these design elements might also be incorporated in the successor of the XUV700. Along with the changes in design, the SUV might also get changes in the design of the cabin inspired by its EV counterpart.

Already rich in terms of features, the Mahindra XUV700 might get an even longer list of features in its updated avatar. This might be seen in the form of the addition of features like heads-up-display with augmented reality, an extended list of ADAS features, better comfort and convenience features, among other things. However, the details remain to be confirmed.

Presently, the Mahindra XUV700 is sold at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 25.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Once it gets an updated version, the prices for the SUV will most likely go up.