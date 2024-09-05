First Lamborghini Revuelto Delivered In India; Sold Out Till 2026

Lamborghini has delivered the first unit of Revuelto to a customer in India. The delivery has been made by Lamborghini's Bengaluru dealership in Chennai. Originally, it was expected that the Italian marquee would be able to deliver the first Revuelto in India by the end of 2023 itself. The Lamborghini Revuelto has a price tag of Rs 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) before any optional extras. The mid-engined plug-in hybrid supercar is sold out till the year 2026.

The Revuelto replaces the Aventador as the brand's flagship offering and is powered by a 6.5-litre, naturally-aspirated V12 engine that's paired with three electric motors. It also features a 3.8 kWh battery pack which allows an electric-only range of close to 10 kms. The V12 engine is capable of churning out 825 hp and 725 Nm of torque alone. However, the combined output of the engine and motors is rated at 1015 hp and 807 Nm. The claimed time for a 0-100 kmph sprint is 2.5 seconds whereas the top speed is way more than 300 kmph.

The interior follows a 'Y' design theme replete with carbon-fibre centre profile. It gets an 8.4-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver display and a 9.1-inch passenger display affixed on the dashboard. The Revuelto also offers a fighter-jet starter button on the central console for that sporty effect.

The Lamborghini Revuelto competes against the Ferrari SF90 Stradale in the Indian market.