EKA Mobility, SMC Partner To Roll Out 10 Electric Garbage Tippers In Goa

EKA Mobility has handed over 10 electric garbage trippers to the Sankhali Municipal Corporation (SMC) in Goa. This comes as part of the state's initiative to improve sustainable urban water management. The deployment event took place in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant.

Based on the information available, the garbage collection vehicles can reach a maximum speed of 80 km/h and have a range of up to 180 km on a single charge. They are equipped with a 32 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, needing around 6 to 8 hours to achieve a full charge, and can haul up to 1,000 kg of waste.

Addressing the update, Rohit Srivastava, Business Head & Chief Growth Officer, EKA Mobility, said, "At EKA we believe sustainability begins at the street level - in the everyday services that define our cities. This deployment with SMC is a model for how municipalities can embrace innovation to serve both people and the planet."

Siddhi S Prabhu Porob (Chairperson- SMC) & and Ms. Rashmi Dilip Desai (Former Chairperson, SMC), said "This partnership with EKA Mobility marks a pivotal moment in Sankhali's journey towards cleaner, greener governance. These electric tippers will enhance the efficiency of waste collection and reflect our commitment to responsible and progressive urban development."

EKA Mobility is focused on electric vehicle technology and collaborates with global partners such as Mitsui Co., Ltd. from Japan and VDL Groep from the Netherlands. The firm aims to create cost-effective electric mobility options and enhance sustainability in urban transportation systems.