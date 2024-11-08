EICMA 2024: Hero XPulse 421 Concept ADV Sketches Revealed

The Hero XPulse 421 is likely to be launched in India in late 2025 or early 2026

It is raining adventure bike at EICMA 2024. After the likes of KTM 390 R ADV and BMW F 450 GS, Hero MotoCorp showed sketches of the all-new Hero XPulse 421 concept, which could go into series production by 2026. Now the sketches reveal that the new ADV is built on an all-new platform with a trellis frame and the design language is completely different from the current XPulse 210. It is tall, has a bold presence and inputs on the design and performance were given from Hero's current Dakar Rally team riders as well.

The ADV gets a stylish, angular headlight along with long travel gold-coloured USD fork a monoshock at rear, tall windscreen, upswept rear section and a single-piece seat along with spoke wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. It looks like a true-blue adventure motorcycle and is likely to get a 421 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that will make about 43 to 45 hp. The motorcycle gets disc brakes at either end.

In terms of features, the motorcycle gets a TFT display and will also get electronic rider aids like switchable ABS, maybe traction control, and ride-by-wire. The exact features and specifications will be revealed in the coming months. While Hero only showcased sketches of the motorcycle at EICMA but the motorcycle is currently undergoing testing and the test mules have been spotted testing quite a few times.

We expect the Hero XPulse 421 to be launched in late 2025 or early 2026. When launched, the XPulse 421 will go up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the new KTM 390 ADV R.

Source: Acko Drive