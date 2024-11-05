EICMA 2024: All-New Hero XPulse 210 Unveiled

The new Hero XPulse 210 will be launched in India in early 2025

Ending speculation once and for all, Hero MotoCorp pulled the wraps off the all-new XPulse 210. Yes, the XPulse now gets a 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, same as the one on the current Karizma XMR. It makes 24.6 hp and 20.7 Nm of peak torque. On the Karizma XMR, it makes 25.5 hp. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slip and assist clutch as standard. The motorcycle continues to get long travel suspension, with the front fork getting a travel of 210 mm and the rear monoshock having a travel of 205 mm.

In terms of features, the XPulse 210 gets switchable ABS and a 4.2-inch TFT screen which looks modern and will have Bluetooth connectivity as well. The readouts on the screen include a tachometer, speedometer, odometer, gear position indicator and the ABS mode. The front wheel is a 21-inch unit while the rear wheel is an 18-inch unit, both spoked and are shod with dual-sport tyres. The motorcycle has a solid ground clearance of 220 mm.

While the design of the XPulse 210 is similar to that of the XPulse 200, there are a few differences. The new 210 gets new colour schemes and the side panels, front mudguard along with the fuel tank are new too. The seat on the XPulse 210 is a new unit too. Like the XPulse 200, the 210 will also have a rally kit that will be offered as a factory fitted option.

The current Hero XPulse 200 is priced between Rs. 1.47 lakh and Rs. 1.55 lakh and we expect Hero to launch the XPulse 210 at a slight premium early next year.