EICMA 2024: All-New KTM 390 Adventure R Revealed

Expect KTM to launch the all-new 390 ADV R in India by early 2025

After numerous leaks, the KTM 390 Adventure R officially makes its global debut at EICMA 2024. It is an all-new motorcycle ground up and it has been one of the most anticipated unveils at this year's show. The design, components, cycle parts and engine specifications are completely new. More importantly, the 390 ADV R will be off-road focussed and designed to take on the rough. We expect the motorcycle to be launched in India in early 2025 and the prices could be a little less than Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom).

The front end sees a tall Dakar Rally-esque windscreen along with an inverted U-shaped DRL. Then you have the vertically stacked headlights and a tall front mudguard, which compliments the 21-inch spoked rim wrapped with knobby rubber. The motorcycle is underpinned by a steel trellis frame and the rear section seems to be sharply raked, similar to bigger KTM ADVs. The main frame and the sub-frame have been redesigned and is lighter than before. The KTM 390 Adventure R will have a 21-inch and an 18-inch wheel setup with spokes. The motorcycle gets adjustable front and rear suspension with travel of 230 mm, hinting at strong off-road capabilities. The seat is tall at 860 mm, more than that of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro.

The 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is the same as the one seen on the current KTM 390 Duke, which makes 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. The motor will have a 6-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter. In terms of features, the motorcycle gets a full colour 5-inch TFT screen, with ride-by-wire and electronic rider aids like switchable ABS, switchable traction control and Bluetooth connectivity. Like on most off-road oriented motorcycles, traction control and ABS can be switched off on the 390 ADV R too.

The engine is protected by a solid-looking metal bash-plate. What we can't wrap our heads around is that the 390 ADV R gets an underbelly exhaust, which sits relatively closer to the ground. Usually, adventure motorcycles have an upswept exhaust which helps in tackling tough terrain and water crossings.

When launched in India, the KTM 390 ADV R will go up against the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the BMW G 310 GS. It will be manufactured in India as well.