Dirt, Fun, And Action: Off-Roading With India's Real SUV Icons - Jimny To G-Class

The global automotive market has accepted SUVs as the new staple. Automakers who once fought on racetracks putting their lives and pride at stake are now happily making SUVs to make more sales. In India, the situation has escalated to the development of a new challenge. Every car with high ground clearance, black cladding, roof rails, and high ground clearance is considered an SUV. Accepting and adapting this new chronology was becoming tough. To cool ourselves off and keep away from this claptrap, we decided to spend some time with the OG's (Read: Real SUVs) away from the madness but in the madness - Off-Road Adventure Zone, Gurgaon.

Watch: Day Out With Jimny, Thar, G Wagon, Hilux and Rubicon | NDTV Auto Off-Road Day

Our picks for exercise were - Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra Thar, Toyota Hilux, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, and Mercedes-Benz G400d. The idea was to drive all of these to have fun and let our dear readers know that off-roading is a growing cult in India, and these are the options to look for, depending on your budget. Picking these SUVs was simple. The SUV should have a solid axle on the rear, is underpinned by a ladder-frame chassis, and sports a low-ratio transfer case. Well, how did they fare? Read on to find out.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: The Mountain Goat

Starting Price - Rs 12.74 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes to India in a 5-door format only. It is the gateway to off-roading with its lowest starting price in this bunch - Rs 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom. Despite its small size and puny engine, the Jimny is a capable rig on this list. Powered by a robust 1.5L engine that delivers 104.8 Hp and 130 Nm of torque. These numbers sound low on paper but were enough for its 1.2-tonne kerb weight. The 4WD system, paired with a low-range transfer gear, allowed us to trot through obstacles with ease and adequate grunt. Another point to be noted - the Jimny gets the highest departure of all SUVs here.

Unlike other pseudo SUVs, Jimny does skip out on a few things, like ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and other fancy tech. We didn't mind the absence at all in such a setting. Instead, we appreciated the kit it brings to the table - a capable ladder-frame chassis, three-link solid axles, brake-locking diffs, and pompous ride quality. The Jimny lacks the finesse and upmarket feel of similarly priced crossovers, but it promises to take you to places where no other car at this price point can with its stock HT tyres. Thus, we appreciate the simplicity and effectiveness of the Jimny, making it a great choice for those who love off-roading without the hefty price tag.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Pros & Cons

Pros:

Compact dimensions & chic design

5-door practicality with usable boot space

Cheapest 4x4 on sale in country

Cons:

Comprised cruising capabilities

Archaic 4-speed automatic gearbox

Large turning radius

Mahindra Thar: The Homegrown Hero

The Mahindra Thar, an Indian off-road legend, does have some American elements in its looks and nature. After all, its ancestors were from the States. In this second-gen form, the Thar has undergone significant updates bringing a perfect blend of ruggedness and modernity. Mahindra is offering the option of a powerful 2.0L mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 150 horsepower, while the diesel churns out 130 horsepower. Both engines are paired with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission, providing versatility for different driving preferences.

The Thar's exceptional off-road capabilities come courtesy of the highest breakover angle among these SUVs and its capable 4x4 drivetrain with an MLD at the rear axle. The Thar also comes with a shift-on-the-fly 4WD system, which allows drivers to switch between 2H and 4H without coming to a stop. Inside, the Thar has a modern cabin with touchscreen infotainment, automatic climate control, and safety features like ABS and airbags, ensuring comfort and safety on and off the road. The Thar's short torquey motor, low-range gearbox, and MLD make for a perfect combination to haul forward with confidence.

Mahindra Thar: Pros & Cons

Pros:

Powerful petrol & diesel engines

Mechanically-locking rear diff

Meaty road presence

Cons:

Limited rear-seat usability

Lacks boot space

Gas-guzzling petrol engine

Toyota Hilux: The Reliable Workhorse

The Toyota Hilux is renowned for its reliability and durability, and these are its strongest forte other than its off-roading capabilities. Equipped with a 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine, the Hilux produces 201 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque, providing ample power and torque for our off-road adventure. It is the only truck among these SUVs. Therefore, it gets the lowest numbers for approach, departure, and breakover angles. The Hilux is still a strong contender in the 4x4 off-roading business. After all, it is designed to withstand the harshest conditions.

The Hilux's interior is functional and comfortable, featuring modern amenities like a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, and supportive seats. Upon taking a spin in the Hilux at ORAZ we were left impressed with its torquey nature. Once 4L was engaged, it managed to crawl smoothly over everything that came its way. The only issue we came across was the bouncy tail, as the bed remained free from any load. So, if you are okay with spending close to Rs 32 lakh for a capable, practical, and reliable vehicle, the Hilux will fit your requirements. Also, there are massive dealer-level discounts on this behemoth.

Toyota Hilux: Pros & Cons

Pros:

Load carrying capability

A VFM product

Proven reliability & 4x4 hardware

Cons:

Lack of petrol powerplant

With an empty bed, the ride is bouncy

Tough to manoeuvre in tight space

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: The Off-Road King

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is often regarded as the ultimate off-road vehicle, thanks to its unparalleled capabilities and rugged design. Powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine overseas, it comes to our shores exclusively with a 2.0L turbo-petrol belting down 272 Hp and 400 Nm of max output. Nonetheless, the Rubicon manages to perform gracefully with this downsized motor under its hood. Designed to conquer the toughest terrains, it is equipped with a Rock-Trac 4WD System, front and rear locking differentials, 33-inch MT tyres, and a disconnectable front sway bar. In comparison to the Unlimited variant, the Rubicon is kitted with a 2-inch lift kit, Dana axles, and reinforced underside protection.

Resultantly, it can go through ditches and axles twister without making the exercise look awful. Falling in its side is its water-wading depth of 863 mm, transforming it into a Cayman. The Rubicon's impressive articulation, ground clearance, and approach and departure angles, coupled with a commanding seating position, only accentuate the ease of drivability on terrains tough to walk on. The interior is designed for adventure. It comes loaded with tech and can be easily hosed down. If budget isn't a constraint and you can live life with a utilitarian interior, the Rubicon will never leave you disappointed.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: Pros & Cons

Pros:

Instantly recognisable design

Practicality and modern tech

Jeep's off-roading DNA

Cons:

Lack of powertrain choices

Limited second-row space

Cramped footwell space

Mercedes-Benz G400d Adventure Edition: The Luxurious Off-Roader

The Mercedes-Benz G Wagon or G-Class is the epitome of luxury and off-road prowess. Originally designed for military use, the G Wagon has evolved into a symbol of opulence and status without compromising its rugged capabilities. Here we had access to the G400d Adventure Edition of the SUV. This one's the priciest of all at Rs 2.55 crore, ex-showroom. Also, boasting the highest clearance of the lot - 240 mm. Yes, the motor is the largest and the most powerful - a 3.0L diesel producing 330 Hp and 700 Nm.

Its 9-speed automatic transmission and a permanent all-wheel-drive system with three locking differentials make it a formidable off-road machine. The air suspension offers the best ride of the lot on highways. On the contrary, there's a constant bounciness in the ride off the road. The earth-shattering torque can make the G-Class climb a near-vertical wall. Coming down is a little sketchy affair, as we found the hill-descent control lazy to come into action. This SUV gets all the bells and whistles. It is a G Wagon, after all. And, the Adventure Edition looks the part. So, if your bank balance is healthy, you have the patience to go out in the woods with this luxo-barge with no fear of scratching a panel or two, look straight and get one home.

Mercedes-Benz G400d Adventure Edition: Pros & Cons

Pros:

Super luxurious with high-end materials

Powerful diesel engine

Capable 4x4 drivetrain

Cons:

A massive asking Price

Air suspension is bouncy off the road

infotainment is due for an update

Watch: Jimny, Thar, Hilux, Rubicon Aur G Wagon Ke Saath Off-roading | NDTV Auto

In Summation

The NDTV Auto's Off-Road Day was nothing but a full blast of fun, dirt, and action. It is safe to say that the Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra Thar, Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, Toyota Hilux, and Jeep Rubicon are all iconic nameplates. Each vehicle brings its unique strengths and characteristics to the table, catering to different preferences and needs. Whether you prioritize compact agility, rugged durability, luxurious comfort, reliable performance, or ultimate off-road capability, there's a vehicle in this lineup for every off-road enthusiast. Your hands are itching to spend money on a real SUV, just match your financial capabilities with the price tags of these legendary vehicles, and you'll be good to go.